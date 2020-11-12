PM Modi Echoes Swami Vivekananda's Dream, Says '21st Century Would Undoubtedly Be India's'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus, via video conference where he spoke about Vivekananda's vision for India, tying it with the country's resolve for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

"When there was hopelessness in the entire country, at that time, Swami Vivekananda had said in Michigan University in the USA- 'This decade is yours, but the 21st century would undoubtedly be India's.' Our target for Aatmanirbhar Bharat isn't limited till physical or material self-reliance. It is dynamic and covers a wide range. A nation becomes self-reliant only when a nation becomes self-reliant in thinking, practices, and resources," said PM Modi.

While unveiling the statue, PM Modi also hoped that Vivekananda would inspire young students in JNU and across the country to have courage, compassion, and inspiration, ideals which Swami Vivekanda dreamed for the country.

"I wish that this statue of Swami ji in JNU inspires everyone, filled with energy. This statue should give courage, courage, which Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. This statue should teach compassion, teach compassion, which is the mainstay of Swami Ji's philosophy. May this statue inspire the country to move forward with the vision of youth-led development, which has been expected of Swamiji. May this statue keep inspiring us to realize Swamiji's dream of a strong and prosperous India," he said.

PM unveils statue of Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU's campus on Thursday. A statement released by JNU read that PM Modi will introduce the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. A program on Swami Vivekananda has been organized ahead of the unveiling of the statue, which will commence from 5:30 pm onwards.

The Prime Minister has often said that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. He has emphasized that serving the masses and empowering the youth strengthens the country physically, mentally, and spiritually as well as enhances its global image.

