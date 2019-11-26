'We, The People Of India...': PM Modi Elaborates Significance Of Preamble's Opening Words

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Parliament on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the Constitution of India. PM Modi also said that "our Constitution is the ultimate achievement of global democracy".

Addressing the Central Hall of Parliament PM Modi said, "Our Constitution is the ultimate achievement of global democracy. It not only keeps us vigilant about rights but also makes us aware of our duties. The Constitution of India highlights both the rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfill the duties enshrined in our Constitution."

'We the people of India'

PM Modi further said, "This balance between rights and duties was well understood by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. As proud citizens of India, let us think about how our actions will make our nation even stronger. Our effort should be to focus on duties in every action, every conversation. Our Constitution begins with 'we the people of India'. Thus, we, the people of India, are its strength, its inspiration, and objective."

PM Modi also reiterated that the Constitution (Samvidhan) is the most sacred book for the Indians. He also cited the two important messages that the Constitution propagates, namely, 'dignity for Indians' and 'unity for India'. This comes as the commemoration of the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, which was officially declared by PM Modi on October 11, 2015. This announcement was made on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Constitution of India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Indian Constitution drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly is the longest written constitution in the world. The Chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is also referred to as its chief architect.

