PM Modi Embarks On 6-day Visit To Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to take part in three important multilateral summits including that of The Group of Seven (G7) and the QUAD on May 19, according to an MEA statement released on May 16.

In the first leg of the tour, PM Modi will be visiting Hiroshima, Japan from May 19 to 21, 2023 at the invitation of Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, for the G-7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency. At the Summit, he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe including food, fertiliser and energy security. Furthermore, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM Kishida and other heads of state on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi’s Papua New Guinea and Australia visit

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, 2023. PM Modi will also hold a bilateral with Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae. Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries - Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Notably, this will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

In the final leg of the six-day tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24, 2023 at the invitation of Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia, to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, along with US President Joseph Biden and Japan PM Kishida Fumio. He will also do a bilateral meeting with PM Albanese on May 24 and interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23.