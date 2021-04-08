PM Modi Emphasises On The Need To Conduct More COVID-19 Tests To Tackle Surge In Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of all states in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Speaking of the alarming surge, PM Modi emphasised that the country has surpassed the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases during the first wave. It has posed a challenge across the country as people have become more complacent towards COVID-19, PM Modi opined while adding that it is extremely necessary to work on a war footing to contain the surge of COVID-19.

Speaking of the questions raised on the use and effectiveness of night curfew, PM Modi asserted that the world has accepted the use of night curfew. "During the curfew, everyone realises that he is living in COVID times," he said. PM Modi also asked the chief ministers to focus more on micro-containment zones.

He recalled the times when there were no masks, PPE kits or any other necessary equipment to counter covid-19. Comparing with the initial COVID phases, PM Modi said today the country is now better equipped with all the necessary equipment to counter the pandemic.

Test.



Track.



Treat.



Follow COVID appropriate behaviour.



Focus on COVID management. pic.twitter.com/VH8JlFKq1m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

PM Modi highlights importance of testing

PM Modi also recalled the times when the country achieved a mammoth feat of bringing the rate of positive cases down from 10 lakh to 1.25 lakh. He said the strategy still remains the same i.e. Testing-Tracking-Treatment along with Covid appropriate behaviour and management.

To elaborate on people's complacency, PM Modi compared human behaviour from initial COVID times to that of today. He said, "earlier people were scared and acted immediately after symptoms of COVID-19. But today, many are asymptomatic and many don't act on minor symptoms. As a result, the entire family catches COVID-19 leading to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases."

"Families after families are catching COVID because of being asymptomatic and also due to carelessness. Hence testing is critical at this juncture as it will help to identify COVID-19 positive patients. It will also help in efficient home-quarantine protocols and other family members may be saved from contracting COVID-19," PM Modi said while adding that more focus should be on testing than on vaccination.

"We have to increase testing at such a scale that the positivity rate drops below 5%. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance," PM Modi said.

There is a need to track all contacts of infection to curb the virus spread. Within 72 hours, we should at least trace 30 contacts. That should be our target. Containment zones should be specific, not vague, PM Modi said.

He also said that there is no competition among the states as to which states have fewer COVID-19 cases. Rather focus should be more on the identification of the positive case.

"Initially, when Covid-19 started in the country, there used to be competition as to which state is doing bad in terms of COVID-19 and having more cases. I had said then as well, do not worry about the rise in cases. Don't be under any pressure of low performance, focus more on testing. I am saying it today as well, please remove the misconception that cases are rising means you are not doing well. You are testing more hence positive cases are being identified but that is the only way out," PM Modi said.

