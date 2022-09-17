Last Updated:

PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs Into MP's Kuno National Park On His 72nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The cheetahs-- 5 females and 3 males-- have been brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Kamal Joshi
Cheetahs

Image: ANI/Twitter

16:25 IST, September 17th 2022
Project Cheetah will help in restoration of grassland ecosystems, enhance livelihood opportunities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said bringing cheetahs back to India will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems and also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community.

Addressing the nation on the occasion, PM Modi said, “Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity that was broken and became extinct, today we have a chance to restore it. Today the cheetah has returned to the soil of India.”

The Prime Minister underlined that this monumental occasion has led to the nature-loving consciousness of India being awakened with full force. Modi congratulated all the countrymen on this historic occasion while making a special mention of Namibia and its government with whose cooperation, the cheetahs have returned to Indian soil after decades.

“I am sure, these cheetahs will not only make us aware of our responsibilities towards nature but will also make us aware of our human values and traditions,” he said.

PM Modi remarked that even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades.

“In 1947, when only the last three cheetahs were left in the country, they too were hunted mercilessly and irresponsibly in the Sal forests,” he added.

He mentioned that a detailed Cheetah Action Plan was prepared while Indian scientists conducted extensive research, working closely with South African and Namibian experts. The Prime Minister further added that scientific surveys were conducted across the country to locate the most suitable area for cheetahs, and then Kuno National Park was chosen for this auspicious start.

15:19 IST, September 17th 2022
PM Modi shares pictures of cheetahs released in special enclosure at Kuno National Park

 

13:50 IST, September 17th 2022
As cheetahs return to India, a look at Modi's fruitful efforts to conserve Indian wildlife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, 70 years after the wild cats were declared extinct from the country in 1952. The cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country. 

The release of wild cats was part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

The Government of India, under PM Modi, has undertaken several measures toward wildlife conversation and protection of endangered species through efforts that resulted in increased forest cover, tiger reserves, and a steady increase in the population of wild animals that were close to extinction.

12:59 IST, September 17th 2022
'Biggest Achievement For Wildlife': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan As Cheetahs Arrive In MP

Welcoming the first batch of cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17,  Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed this as the biggest achievement for wildlife in India. 

While speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Eight Cheetahs have already arrived from Africa's Namibia to Gwalior.”

Calling this the biggest event for wildlife, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Cheetahs have landed from another continent to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. All efforts are being made by the central and state government. Madhya Pradesh was a Tiger state, Leopard state and now becoming the Cheetah state.”

12:26 IST, September 17th 2022
Congress dubbs release of 8 cheetahs into Kuno National Park a 'tamasha'

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases at least eight cheetahs into Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday, Congress took a dig at the development and said the initiative was taken by them. 

 

12:01 IST, September 17th 2022
It is unfortunate for India to declare Cheetahs an extinct species in 1952: PM Modi

"It is unfortunate that we declared Cheetahs extinct from the country in 1952, but for decades no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started rehabilitating Cheetahs with new energy," said PM Narendra Modi.

 

11:56 IST, September 17th 2022
PM Modi congratulates Indians on the return of Nambian cheetahs

As the eight Nambian Cheetahs entered their new home in Kuno National Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on his 72nd birthday.  "Today, the Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help."

 

11:43 IST, September 17th 2022
Watch REPUBLIC TV LIVE: PM Modi releases cheetahs into MP's national park

 

11:37 IST, September 17th 2022
11:31 IST, September 17th 2022
PM Modi releases Cheetahs into MP's Kuno national park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released at least eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The Cheetahs were brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. 

Image: Republic
Image: Republic

 

11:07 IST, September 17th 2022
WATCH: Indian Air Force choppers carrying 8 Cheetahs arrive at Kuno

 

10:44 IST, September 17th 2022
Watch: 8 cheetahs from Namibia being brought out of special chartered cargo flight

 

 

10:41 IST, September 17th 2022
PM Modi reaches Kuno to release 8 cheetahs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kuno where is scheduled to release at least eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park.

 

10:38 IST, September 17th 2022
REPUBLIC TV LIVE: India welcomes big cats after a struggle of seven decades

 

10:35 IST, September 17th 2022
Cheetahs return to India nearly 70 years after extinction

 

10:33 IST, September 17th 2022
PM Modi en route to Gwalior to release cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

 

10:33 IST, September 17th 2022
Two choppers carrying Namibian cheetahs land near Kuno National Park from Gwalior

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

The plane carrying the felines from Namibia landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8 am, an official said.

A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.

The animals were later taken to Palpur near the KNP in Sheopur district, 165 km from Gwalior, in two helicopters.

At the KNP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, will release three of the cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 am.

During their journey from Namibia to Gwalior, the cheetahs remained without food and will be given something to eat once they are released in the enclosures, an official said.

A dais has been set up in the Park under which special cages carrying cheetahs will be kept and Modi will release three of them in an enclosure by operating a lever.

After that, other dignitaries will release the remaining cheetahs in other enclosures, he said. The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights.

The Park is situated on the northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.

Officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for Modi’s programme to release the big cats in their new home in Kuno.

Two days before Modi’s arrival, heavy rain lashed the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

PTI

