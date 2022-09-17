PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs Into MP's Kuno National Park On His 72nd Birthday

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said bringing cheetahs back to India will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems and also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community.
Addressing the nation on the occasion, PM Modi said, “Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity that was broken and became extinct, today we have a chance to restore it. Today the cheetah has returned to the soil of India.”
The Prime Minister underlined that this monumental occasion has led to the nature-loving consciousness of India being awakened with full force. Modi congratulated all the countrymen on this historic occasion while making a special mention of Namibia and its government with whose cooperation, the cheetahs have returned to Indian soil after decades.
“I am sure, these cheetahs will not only make us aware of our responsibilities towards nature but will also make us aware of our human values and traditions,” he said.
PM Modi remarked that even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades.
“In 1947, when only the last three cheetahs were left in the country, they too were hunted mercilessly and irresponsibly in the Sal forests,” he added.
He mentioned that a detailed Cheetah Action Plan was prepared while Indian scientists conducted extensive research, working closely with South African and Namibian experts. The Prime Minister further added that scientific surveys were conducted across the country to locate the most suitable area for cheetahs, and then Kuno National Park was chosen for this auspicious start.
A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park. pic.twitter.com/8FqZAOi62F— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, 70 years after the wild cats were declared extinct from the country in 1952. The cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country.
The release of wild cats was part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
The Government of India, under PM Modi, has undertaken several measures toward wildlife conversation and protection of endangered species through efforts that resulted in increased forest cover, tiger reserves, and a steady increase in the population of wild animals that were close to extinction.
Read more here
Welcoming the first batch of cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed this as the biggest achievement for wildlife in India.
While speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Eight Cheetahs have already arrived from Africa's Namibia to Gwalior.”
Calling this the biggest event for wildlife, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Cheetahs have landed from another continent to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. All efforts are being made by the central and state government. Madhya Pradesh was a Tiger state, Leopard state and now becoming the Cheetah state.”
Read more here
As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases at least eight cheetahs into Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday, Congress took a dig at the development and said the initiative was taken by them.
When tigers were first translocated to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11, there were many prophets of doom. They were proved wrong. Similar predictions are being made on the Cheetah project. The professionals involved are first-rate and I wish the project the very best! 2/2— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 17, 2022
PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example. The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and #BharatJodoYatra 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SiZQhQOu0N— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 17, 2022
#BREAKING | On a historic day as India welcomes Cheetahs, Congress politicises the wild cats’ return; terms it a ‘Tamasha’ https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/tC7YDxR7iu— Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022
"It is unfortunate that we declared Cheetahs extinct from the country in 1952, but for decades no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started rehabilitating Cheetahs with new energy," said PM Narendra Modi.
As the eight Nambian Cheetahs entered their new home in Kuno National Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on his 72nd birthday. "Today, the Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help."
Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct, today we have a chance to reconnect it. Along with these cheetahs, the nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force: PM Modi https://t.co/0eImh6q2ST pic.twitter.com/kfqyI4SXkm— Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022
#BREAKING | PM Modi releases cheetah in their new home Kuno National Park— Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022
Watch - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/4MXGMmuzMA
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia this morning, at their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/CigiwoSV3v
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released at least eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The Cheetahs were brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
(Source: DD)https://t.co/IXSXA1rBUL
#WATCH | Indian Air Force choppers, carrying 8 Cheetahs from Namibia, arrive at their new home - Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
(Video Source: Office of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/nssqIKUQ5q
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers, including Chinook, enroute Kuno National Park with the 8 Cheetahs from Namibia. pic.twitter.com/Xva2HB7OFa— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Earlier visuals of the 8 cheetahs from Namibia being brought out of the special chartered cargo flight that landed in Gwalior this morning.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
Indian Air Force choppers,carrying the felines, are enroute Kuno National Park where they'll be reintroduced today pic.twitter.com/R2UV36N8E1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kuno where is scheduled to release at least eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park.
#BREAKING | PM Modi arrives in at Kuno National Park; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives him— Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022
Watch - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/pWcj3PF1Q4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday. The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.
Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.
The plane carrying the felines from Namibia landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8 am, an official said.
A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.
The animals were later taken to Palpur near the KNP in Sheopur district, 165 km from Gwalior, in two helicopters.
At the KNP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, will release three of the cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 am.
During their journey from Namibia to Gwalior, the cheetahs remained without food and will be given something to eat once they are released in the enclosures, an official said.
A dais has been set up in the Park under which special cages carrying cheetahs will be kept and Modi will release three of them in an enclosure by operating a lever.
After that, other dignitaries will release the remaining cheetahs in other enclosures, he said. The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights.
The Park is situated on the northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.
Officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for Modi’s programme to release the big cats in their new home in Kuno.
Two days before Modi’s arrival, heavy rain lashed the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.
PTI