PM Modi Engages In Lively Conversation With Students In Delhi Metro, Praises Youth Power

In a light-hearted conversation, he also spoke about digital transactions and asked a group of students if anyone of them had ever done cashless transactions for a week at a stretch.

Prime Minister Modi travelled on the metro to attend the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations. He boarded the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and deboarded at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line.

Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

He attended the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

"On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," Modi tweeted and also shared pictures from his metro ride.

Later BJP leader Sambit Patra shared two video clips on his Twitter handle, showing Modi engaged in a discussion with a group of students inside the coach of Delhi Metro.

In one video, Modi was asked about the role of India's youth to which he replied, the country has understood that the talent of our youth, which can do things for the country and the world.

Some students sat while others stood next to Modi to interact with him.

"During the conversation, he (PM) spoke about the importance and role of the youth in nation-building. One of the students asked him as to what is the reason that prominence of India is growing, and the PM replied that "it is the youth who have made the prominence of India grow," said Shivam Gupta, 19, who is pursuing his B.Com. degree from a college of the Delhi University.

He was among the few students who interacted with Modi in Delhi Metro.

Later, in his address at the DU event, Modi said that he took a metro to reach Delhi University, and interacted with youths to know a lot of interesting information as well.

Patra in another video shared that Modi also discussed about digital and cashless transactions with another group of youths during his metro ride.

"Has anyone of you ever done cashless transactions for a week at a stretch?" Modi asked students.

In India, one can travel without carrying a single penny in one's pocket, he said Shivam Gupta said Modi also urged students to "stay healthy while learning", adding that sitting next to the prime minister and talking to him was "quite a magnificent experience".

"I feel lucky that some of us got a chance to interact with the country's prime minister up, close and personal. It felt very extraordinary. And, also got an opportunity to have a conversation with him while travelling on way to our university," he told PTI.

"While travelling inside the metro train, we got an opportunity to interact with him. Initially, I thought I would be a bit intimidated, but his aura was quite inviting," Gupta said.

There was a heavy security deployment at the metro stations and inside the coach.

Gupta, who is studying at Motilal Nehru College, said he assured the prime minister that he would stay in India and work for the country after finishing education.

A resident of Roshanara Bagh in north Delhi, the DU student said his Metro ride with the prime minister will be "bookmarked in my memories".

Delhi Metro officials said Modi also travelled back in the metro.

"Prime Minister Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Yellow Line today. He boarded the Metro train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station at around 10.35 am and travelled up to Vishwavidyalaya metro station. He also travelled back from Vishwavidyalaya to Lok Kalyan Marg metro station at around 12.40 pm," a senior DMRC official said.