'A State Like Assam...': PM Modi Evokes Legendary Bhupen Hazarika In Kokrajhar

On Friday, PM Modi visited Kokrajhar to participate in the celebrations of the Bodo deal that was successfully signed between the Government of India and the Bodo insurgency groups in Assam. While speaking to a rally gathered at Kokrajhar, PM Modi evoked Assam's famous Bharat Ratna music composer and playback singer, Bhupen Hazarika. "During my days here, with my friends, I would listen to the poems of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika."

"I have a special love for him. I was born in Gujarat. And he is the son-in-law of Gujarat. We are proud of him. His sons, speak both Gujarati and Assamese." Quoting his words PM Modi said, "A state like Assam, the soil of Assam, the people here, the love, a place like this in itself a matter of great luck.

Landmark Bodo Agreement

In a landmark achievement, on January 27, the Centre signed a tripartite agreement with members of all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU). These Bodo groups in Assam had been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. Their agitation had caused extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years.

