PM Modi Explains COVID Vaccine Timeline; 'Don't Forget Second Dose; Wait For Immunity'

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Saturday, he gave some crucial warnings about the vaccines and advised continued caution to the nation. Critically, he explained the compulsion and importance of taking two doses of the vaccine to get oneself immunized and the associated timeline.

'Extremely important to take two doses of vaccine'

The Prime Minister wove in the government's COVID-19 vaccine delivery app COWIN and said, "After recieving the first shot of the vaccine, you will recieve information in your phone as to when should you take the second shot, and I want to remind the people of this country once again that it is extremely important to take two doses of the coronavirus vaccine; don't make the mistake of taking just one dose and forgetting about the second one."

READ | COVID Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Launches Largest Inoculation Drive In India

He added, "As the experts are saying, there should be an interval of one month between the first and the second dose. You also need to remember that it will take two weeks time after taking the second dose for the vaccine to create neccessary strength to fight against Coronavirus, that is why, just after taking the first short, you cannot afford to become careless and stop following the social distancing norms, I pray, please don't make this mistake. I want to make another request to you all, the level of patience you all have shown during the entire pandemic, you need to show the same level of patience during the vaccination as well."

READ | 'India's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Gives Great Hope To Us': Nepal Foreign Minister Gyawali

PM Modi also detailed the steps taken by the government when the pandemic began and said that last year on January 17 India began the screening. "Corona pandemic tested our patience and we have come out victorious. We used taali, thaali and kept ourselves going. It was impossible to keep such a big population inside their homes. We had analysed what effect lockdown would have on our economy. But we followed - Jaan hai toh jahan hai."

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: AIIMS Director Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Vaccines for India are less expensive and more convenient to use than vaccine being used in many foreign nations: PM Modi highlights price and temperature control factors of vaccine; urges against falling prey to fearmongering; #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/WdGQiT68oY — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

READ | Doctor Explains Vaccine Process; 'jab In Upper Arm, Then 30 Mins Monitoring' And More