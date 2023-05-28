PM Modi Explains Why New Parliament Was The Need Of The Hour

"The New Parliament isn't just a building but a symbol of aspirations of the 140 crore Indians", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed top dignitaries in the new Parliament for the first time. He said the temple of democracy is going to become a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and will be a witness to the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat (developed India).

PM Modi explains why new Parliament was need of the hour

Explaining why the new Parliament was the need of the hour, Prime Minister Modi said, ""We all are aware of the fact that each and every one of us was facing difficulties in the Parliament's old building while performing our duties. There were problems related to technology, and seating arrangements and these things were being deliberated upon for the last two to three decades that the country is in need of a new Parliament House".

Prime Minister Modi further said, "We also have to ensure that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. Where would have they been seated then? And that's why it was the need of the hour that a new Parliament should be made. And I am happy that this grand building is equipped with all the modern amenities".

PM Modi added that everyone present in the room can experience sunlight inside the premises. He informed that even with modern technology installed on the premises, it has been kept in mind that electricity is not wasted.

PM Modi further elaborated on his meeting where he got the opportunity to honour the 'Shramjeevis' who were involved in the construction of the building. "It (The new Parliament) has given employment to over 60,000 labourers and we have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work. Their sweat and contribution have now become immortal along with the Parliament," the PM added.

Marking the relevance of the day, PM Modi said, "In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. May 28 is such a day".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh released a stamp and Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid Vedic mantra chants. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Adheenam seers for the ceremony. "It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," he added.

The new Parliament building, which occupies a space of about 65,000 square metres, has a triangular configuration to maximise space utilisation as opposed to the existing Parliament building's circular shape.

This decision was taken in view of future requirements as arrangements have been made for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber. Six committee rooms with cutting-edge audio-visual technologies are also housed in the new building. The outdated structure had a capacity for 250 Rajya Sabha seats and 543 Lok Sabha seats.

