PM Modi expresses anguish at death of Manorama Mohapatra

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish at the death of eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra, and said she will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues.

Mohapatra died in Cuttack on Saturday. She was 87.

The former editor of the largest Odia daily 'Samaja' was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after she complained of chest pain. She died while undergoing treatment. Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti." PTI KR TIR TIR

