PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Cryptocurrency; Asserts 'it Mustn't End Up In Wrong Hands'

Delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday, PM Modi shared his concerns about the use of cryptocurrency across the world. According to him, all democracies should join hands to ensure that the cryptocurrency is not misused. Moreover, he pitched for joint collaboration to invest in research and development in future technology, develop a trusted manufacturing base and trusted supply chains, deepen intelligence and operational cooperation on cyber security and prevent manipulation of public opinions. The PM also stressed the need to create global data governance standards.

PM Modi remarked, "It should also recognise national rights and at the same time, promote trade, investment and larger public good. Take cryptocurrency or bitcoins for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure that this does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth."

Addressing The Sydney Dialogue. https://t.co/AYQ5xajhRD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2021

Bill for regulating cryptocurrency likely

On November 13, PM Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and flagged the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising regarding the same. As per sources, this meeting was conducted after a consultative process done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs. While asserting that crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources indicated that the Centre will continue to engage with all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed exclusive details of the Cryptocurrency Bill on Wednesday, which is likely to be introduced soon. While ruling out a blanket ban on cryptocurrency, sources revealed that the Centre might not recognise cryptocurrency as legal tender. At the same time, it can be slotted as an asset class - a group of instruments that have similar characteristics and are governed by the same regulations.

Thus, it implies that cryptocurrencies will be treated as other tradeable assets like stocks and bonds. However, the bill might bring in additional restrictions to take into account extra instability in blockchain technologies which affect the prices of cryptocurrency. In a letter addressed to VHP leader Girish Bharadwaj earlier, the Finance Ministry had hinted at the possibility of India introducing an official digital currency in the country.

