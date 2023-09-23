PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To G20 Summit Team For Fulfilling Duties In Spite Of All Odds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 22, interacted with the staff of the G20 Summit, which was deployed at the Bharat Mandapam Complex on September 9-10. At the G20 venue yesterday, PM Modi had a one-on-one conversation with the staff members, including security officials and thanked them for their service in making the global event a success.

The PM also heard about the experience of the staff members who put in long hours to ensure the event unfolded without any hiccups.

PM Modi interacts with G20 team

One of the many deployed professionals at the venue was inspector Suresh Kumar who was responsible for security of the bilateral meeting rooms at Bharat Mandapam. Inspector Kumar said that on September 9, he received a call regarding his mother who was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. "One voice was telling me to stay with my mother, second voice told me to continue my duty," the inspector said.

PM Modi appreciated the officer's committment toward his duty and thanked him for his service. "You kept your mind balanced in such a tough time. I thank you for prioritising the country's needs," PM Modi said.

Constable Akshar Singh of the 244th CRPF Battalion also shared his experience of working on the G20 Summit. He was given the responsibility to drive foreign delegates around and said that he received special training for two months in Greater Noida and learnt how to drive vehicles with steering wheel on the left side.

"I was given the duty to drive the cars of ministers from Mexico. I felt really good," said Constable Singh. PM Modi said that this gives an idea of the amount of precision that goes into the planning for such events.

Another ground-level functionary, Ravinder Tyagi, interacted with PM Modi and shared a conversation he had with his wife regarding the G20 Summit.

"I told my wife that I will leave early in the morning and return late at night on September 8, 9 and 10. My wife said that it is such a matter of pride, why don't you stay at the venue for three days," Tyagi said adding that he was happy that the event was held at ITPO's Pragati Maidan where he has been working for the last 37 years.

His revelation drew a humourous response from PM Modi, who said, "Your wife will distribute sweets if she is told that Modi Ji is taking you away for a month."

Praveen Kumar was another staff member who was assigned the task to beautify NDMC's 41 roads, which were chosen as the route for back and forth travel of the foreign dignitaries. He also shared an incident involving his mother who motivated him to give the event his all.

"I reached home at 3am from work and I received a call that a car accident has damaged the flower pots we installed. I didn't even park my bike as I had to get back. My mother asked, 'Did you come here to show your face?'" Kumar said. "But she told me to work hard for this event and stay at the venue if necessary," he added.

Pinki Rani, a sub-inspector posted in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, shared another interesting story from the Summit. SI Rani said that she was assigned a duty to cater to Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. She revealed that at the Delhi Haat, Erdogan was curious about a clothing item and asked about its usage. Since language was a barrier between the sub-inspector and the first lady, she said that she used the G20 app to communicate with her and enlighten her about the material.

SI Rani said that it was her first experience of working with a foreign delegate and revealed that she was able to impress Erdogan. PM Modi congratulated the sub-inspector and went on to laud her for properly utilising technology to overcome the communication barrier.