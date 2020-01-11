PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Kannauj Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Kannauj on Friday in which as many as 20 people are feared dead. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, he wished a quick recovery to those injured.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

PM Modi's tweet translates to: "I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons."

Tragic bus accident in Kannauj

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying nearly 45 passengers crashed with a truck and fired up at Dewar Marg in UP's Kannauj district late on Friday.

"A bus travelling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said.

He added that 25 passengers who have been safely rescued from the bus are either undergoing medical treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

"However, the remaining 20 people are unaccounted for. The bodies are badly burned, their bones are scattered, so only a DNA test by the forensic team will determine the death toll," Agarwal said.

CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed his condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck inthat is feared to have killed 20 people. He further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims in the accident.

CM Yogi also stated that he has sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. Further, he has also asked State Minister Ram Naresh Agnithotri to visit the spot and provide immediate help for the victims.

