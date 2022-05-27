PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Ladakh Army Vehicle Crash Victims, Assures All Possible Help

Hours after 7 Indian Army Jawans lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh and 19 others in the same vehicle were seriously injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident. Taking it to Twitter, the Prime Minister conveyed his sadness over losing brave Army personnel of the country. He offered condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. Wishing a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, PM Modi assured all the possible assistance is being provided to the affected. At the time of publishing, the 19 Jawans who were injured are being taken to Command Hospital, Panchkula. 10 ambulances have so far reached their destination.

PM Modi expresses grief over 7 soldiers martyred in Ladakh, shares hope for injured

PM Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reacted to this tragic incident and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply saddened by the news of loss of precious lives of our brave Army personnel in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured", tweeted Jaishankar.

Deeply saddened by the news of loss of precious lives of our brave Army personnel in Ladakh.



Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2022

The treatment of the soldiers brought in via the 10 ambulances are underway at the Chandimandir Command Hospital, which is in Panchkula.

7 soldiers martyred, 19 injured and battling for their lives

On Friday, at least 7 Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and 19 others suffered serious injuries. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, informed Army sources.

#WATCH | 7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector of Ladakh earlier this evening. All 19 soldiers injured in the accident have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital.



(Video Source: Video shot by locals, verified by security forces) pic.twitter.com/xLYvfP7Qdw — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The group of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge. In connection to this, a FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

The forward location to which the soldiers were heading is on one of the northern-most motorable roads in the country, with Turtuk itself located just a couple of kilometers from the LoC, well north of Kargil and Leh and the NH1 that connects them from Srinagar. It comprises rocky and steep terrain and roads that are frequently under the mercy of the elements, though steadfastly maintained despite the odds by the BRO.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PIB)