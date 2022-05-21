PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost Due To Gale Storms And Lightning In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 20, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives to gale storms and lightning in Bihar. In the unfortunate event, as many as 33 people died across 16 districts in Bihar as gale storms and lightning wreaked havoc across the state.

Expressing grief over the incident, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of many people in the incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in many districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work."

बिहार के कई जिलों में आंधी एवं बिजली गिरने की घटनाओं में कई लोगों की मृत्यु से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The Chief Minister’s office stated that instructions will be given to provide assistance for crop and house damage to the affected families, after assessing the situation.

Bihar thunderstorm

As extreme weather conditions, rainfall, floods, and lightning are wreaking havoc across parts of the country, Bihar and Assam continue to experience gale storms and lightning and the flood situation.

As per the IMD updates, Gunaha district received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm. The IMD said Samastipur received 22mm of rain, Bhagalpur 18.2mm, and Araria 5mm as of May 20. And, maximum temperatures in Aurangabad were recorded at 44.3°C, Nawada at 43.8°C, Sheikhpura at 43.6°C, Nalanda at 41.5°C, Gaya at 40°C, and Patna at 40.4°C.

As per the weather forecast, rain and thunderstorm activity are likely in the state of Bihar until May 23. The IMD had issued a yellow alert in areas of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar for May 20.

(Image: Republic)