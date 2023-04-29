PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Revival Of 'Tribeni Kumbh Mahotshav' In West Bengal

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship address 'Mann Ki Baat' is about complete its 100 episodes on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2023 shared a unique story about a lost, glorious cultural tradition of West Bengal, Tribeni Kumbh Mahotsav. Thanking the people involved with the revival of the Mahotsav, PM Modi hailed them for helping India continue with its age-old customs and traditions.

Talking about the revival of the age-old ‘Tribeni Kumbh Mahotshav’ in Bengal, PM Modi informed that the Mahotsav was celebrated in the Hoogly district after almost 700 years. He further stated that more than 8 lakh devotees attended the celebrations.

Mann Ki Baat @ 100 memories - Reviving glorious traditions!



In February 2023, PM @narendramodi shared a unique story about a lost glorious cultural tradition - Tribeni Kumbh Mahotsav.#MannKiBaat #MannKiBaat100



1/3 pic.twitter.com/qG6Bvy4PaX — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) April 28, 2023

Expressing his happiness over the restart of the Tribeni Kumbh Mahotshav, the Prime Minister said, “This Mahotsav is extremely important as it was celebrated after 700 years. Last time, the event was celebrated in years ago in Bengal’s Tribeni. However, it was to be commemorated after the independence but it did not happen.”

“But with the efforts of locals and Tribeni Kumbha Parichalona Samiti, the Mahotsav was again revived,” he added.

Mann Ki Baat @ 100



Tribeni Kumbh Mahotsav... #MannKiBaat #MannKiBaat100



2/3 pic.twitter.com/C3ZByJBFmT — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) April 28, 2023

Revival of ‘Tribeni Kumbh Mahotshav’

Kumbh Mela is considered to be a major pilgrimage and festival with prominent Kumbha Melas taking place in Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, and Ujjain. Interestingly, in order to revive the age-old tradition of Tribeni Kumbh, the people of West Bengal organised a Kumbha Mela in its suburban town – Tribeni.

Triveni Sangam, which is located in Hoogly, has a rich history as the place is the confluence of three mythological rivers.