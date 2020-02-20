PM Condoles Deaths In Bus Accident In Tamil Nadu, Prays For 'recovery' Of The Injured

On Thursday, PM Modi tweeted to express his condolences on the bus accident that happened in Tamil Nadu. A KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus collided head-on with a lorry near the Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, February 20. PM Modi stated that he was 'extremely anguished' by the incident and that he hoped for the 'quick recovery' of those injured.

Read: Kerala CMO offers aid to victims of Tirupur Bus accident which claimed over 20 lives

Extremely anguished by the bus accident in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 20, 2020

Read: Mumbai: Accident averted as escalator swings to reverse at Andheri station

Bus collides with lorry

The KSRTC bus was travelling from Bengaluru in Karnataka to Ernakulam in Kerala. The injured were immediately taken to the Tirupur government hospital. The lorry, which collided with the bus was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, said the police. Out of the 48 people travelling on the bus, as per sources, about 21 people are feared dead.

Read: Tamil Nadu: 21 feared dead, several injured in a bus-truck collision in Tirupur

Kerala CMO offers assistance

As per sources, Kerala’s CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) has confirmed that all possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also instructed District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

Read: UP: 13 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision on the Agra-Firozabad Expressway

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala: All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur. https://t.co/Pz02MccLf9 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Read: 'It's a horrific accident': Kamal Haasan condoles death of 3 people on sets of 'Indian 2'

(With Agency Inputs)