PM Modi Expresses Pride As India Vaccinates 75% Of All Eligible Adults Against COVID

Expressing pride over those who made India's COVID-19 vaccination drive a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation as 75% of all adults have been fully vaccinated. PM Modi described the achievement as a 'momentous feat'. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that 75% of the eligible population with both COVID vaccine doses.

COVID vaccination in India crosses another milestone

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister said, "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has achieved 75% of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible."

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare, the vaccination coverage has crossed 165.60 Crore (1,65,60,85,526). More than 53 lakh (53,47,810) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday. More than 1 Crore (1,16,18,975) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

India's COVID vaccination drive details

Cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the Health Ministry data.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore on Saturday and more than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered until 7 PM.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 doses have been administered. More than 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the Ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

