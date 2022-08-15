Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, expressed pride over the made-in-India gun that was used to give a ceremonial 21-shot salute. He also commended the Armed Forces for adopting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and taking steps towards realising it.

"The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He added, "I want to salute the soldiers of this country from my heart. The manner in which my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been collectively adopted by the soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, I can not salute them enough."

He said that all Indians got inspired and felt empowered by hearing the made-in-India gun roar.

The indigenous howitzer gun which was used for the ceremonial salute has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

#WATCH | Made in India ATAGS howitzer firing as part of the 21 gun salute on the #IndependenceDay this year, at the Red Fort in Delhi. #IndiaAt75



'Atmanirbhar Bharat is a mass movement'

The Prime Minister said that a self-reliant India is the responsibility of every citizen, government and every unity of society. He stated that it is not a government agenda but a mass movement of society.

"Self-reliant India becomes the responsibility of every citizen, of every govt, of every unit of society. Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society," PM Modi said.

Atmanirbhar Bharat or 'self-reliant India' is the Modi government's initiative to make the country and its citizens self-reliant in all sectors, including defence technology, production, and manufacturing among others.

Prime Minister Modi also called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He also stated that children now say no to imported today as 'Self-reliant India' runs through their veins.

"I salute the children aged between 5-7 years. I came to know that they don't want to play with foreign-made toys. This is the reflection of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through thier veins," he said.

He also rooted for energy independence and a nation self-sufficient in meeting its energy needs. "We need to be Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) in our energy sector," PM Modi said.