PM Modi Expresses Sadness Over Airlines Crash In China's Guangxi, Prays For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed 'shock' over the unfortunate incident where a China Eastern Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed into a mountain range in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou. Taking to Twitter to convey his grief over the incident, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 onboard in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members."

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

Chinese Boeing 737 plane crashes with 132 aboard

The unfortunate incident transpired after the flight en route to Guangzhou with 132 people on board crashed into the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. The plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Tengxian County in Wuzhou city. The aircraft reportedly lost contact around 2.15 pm local time while it was flying at over 30,000 feet. It stopped transmitting the data to the air traffic controller near the city of Wuzhou and then suddenly was spotted coming down from the sky in a deep dive.

The crash caused a massive mountain fire and the number of casualties is not clear as of yet. Fire services in Guangxi have been working to control mountainside flames. The plane was flying at a speed of 376 knots (696km/hour). China Eastern Airlines has set up nine dedicated teams that are assigned operations such as aircraft disposal, accident investigation, and family assistance for the deceased passengers.

Xi Jinping calls for 'all-out effort' in Rescue Operations

According to The Global Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the immediate activation of the emergency mechanism for the Boeing 737 flight crash, sparing no efforts on search and rescue operation and proper handling of the aftermath.