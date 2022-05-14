PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Newly Appointed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed

A day after the demise of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously appointed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan as the next President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following the appointment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan

"My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen. @MohamedBinZayed — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2022

The 61-year-old leader Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan will be the country’s third president after succeeding Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan is also the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed forces. He was elected as the new President, on Saturday, by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Supreme Council. He has been appointed for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.

A meeting was held at the Mushrif Palace, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to elect the new president of the United Arab Emirates following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A statement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was unanimously elected. Foreign diplomats and leaders from across the world will pay a visit to the new President of the UAE in the coming days, state-affiliated media reported.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at the age of 73

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73,on Friday, May 13. The cause of death is not yet known.

Sheikh Al Nahyan served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE has announced 40 days of closure for the official mourning of their President's demise. The late president will be honoured with flags at half-mast.