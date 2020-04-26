PM Modi Extends Greetings On Basaveshwara Jayanti; Shares Hope Of Defeating COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on Lord Basaveshwara Jayanti saying wish that the Lord remains gracious to all of us and Indians together can defeat the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the crisis that the Coronavirus pandemic has presented to the whole world, I wish that Basaveshwara remains gracious to all of us and we Indians together defeat this pandemic. And not only of India, but we can also contribute something to the welfare of the entire human race," PM Modi said in a video address.

PM Modi noted that this year, the ceremony is being held digitally all over the world, which is "also a very good example of online conferences following the rules of lockdown". He said, with such efforts, more and more people in the world will be able to connect with Basaveshwara's path and his ideals.

Living the change

PM Modi said that the spiritual leader not just preached his ideas, but also practiced it. "Basaveshwara did not just choose the path of preaching, but the reforms he wanted in the person, in the society, he started it himself. When we live the change, reform ourselves, become examples ourselves, only then will meaningful change will occur... His teachings help us to be better human beings, and also make our society more liberal, kind and humane.

Founder of social democracy

PM Modi further said that Lord Basaveshwara laid the foundation of a social democracy where the concern of the person standing on the last rung of the society should be the first priority. "Basaveshwara touched every aspect of human life, suggested solutions to improve it. Basaveshwara always respected labour. He gave importance to hard work. He used to say that every person, big and small in the society, is a laborer in the service of the nation.''

