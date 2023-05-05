PM Modi Extends Greetings On Buddha Purnima, Says 'may Ideals Of Lord Keep Showing Light'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday.

Devouts believe that the founder of Buddhism was born on this day. He also received enlightenment and attained 'mahaparnirvana', a religious term for his passing away, on this day.

Greetings on Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all. pic.twitter.com/F7U7TiZuOS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2023

