PM Modi Extends Greetings On Chaitra Navratri; Says 'festivals Showcase India's Diversity'

PM Modi and several other ministers extended wishes on the auspicious festival of Hindu New Year and other festivals. PM Modi wrote on the unity of India.

Credits: ANI

As India observes the beginning of Chaitra Navratri from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended and offered his wishes to those celebrating the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added that over the next few days the country will be celebrating several auspicious festivals. With Chaitra Navratri, India is also celebrating Gudi Padwa and tomorrow the country will observe the festival of Baisakhi.

PM Modi stresses on united diversity of India in tweet

The Prime Minister also tweeted for the occasions of Navsamvatsar (Hindu New Year), Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, celebrated mainly by the people of Manipur, Navreh, Cheti Chand, festival particularly of Sindh community, and Baishakhi, the harvest festival in Punjab. All these festivals are celebrated by people from different parts of India.

Wishes from Ministers

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Indian ministers poured their wishes on several upcoming festivals.

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted highlighting the unity of India.

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar wished a better time on these occasions.

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa tweeted for a safe and prosperous beginning of the new year.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru, P C Mohan greeted on the occasion of the new year and urged people to celebrate with safety.

“Ugadi Greetings! Bitter neem & sweet jaggery represent different experiences in our lives that may be bitter or sweet. Celebrate everything with equanimity! May this auspicious occasion bring good health, happiness & prosperity to our lives. #HappyUgadi #à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‚_à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥à¤· #à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿,” tweeted P C Mohan.

Moreover, environment minister Prakash Javedkar, cabinet minister Smriti Irani, and various other ministers also wished on the special occasion.

