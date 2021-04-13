PM Modi Extends Greetings On Chaitra Navratri; Says 'festivals Showcase India's Diversity'

As India observes the beginning of Chaitra Navratri from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended and offered his wishes to those celebrating the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added that over the next few days the country will be celebrating several auspicious festivals. With Chaitra Navratri, India is also celebrating Gudi Padwa and tomorrow the country will observe the festival of Baisakhi.

PM Modi stresses on united diversity of India in tweet

Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

The Prime Minister also tweeted for the occasions of Navsamvatsar (Hindu New Year), Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, celebrated mainly by the people of Manipur, Navreh, Cheti Chand, festival particularly of Sindh community, and Baishakhi, the harvest festival in Punjab. All these festivals are celebrated by people from different parts of India.

Wishes from Ministers

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Indian ministers poured their wishes on several upcoming festivals.

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted highlighting the unity of India.

Greetings to fellow citizens on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Vishu & Vaisakhi. These festivals, celebrated in different ways across India, symbolise unity in diversity. May these festivals bring good health, peace & prosperity to all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2021

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar wished a better time on these occasions.

Best wishes on Vishu, Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhadi, Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Maha Bisuba, Sankranti & Puthandu. A time for hope, renewed strength and energy. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2021

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa tweeted for a safe and prosperous beginning of the new year.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru, P C Mohan greeted on the occasion of the new year and urged people to celebrate with safety.

“Ugadi Greetings! Bitter neem & sweet jaggery represent different experiences in our lives that may be bitter or sweet. Celebrate everything with equanimity! May this auspicious occasion bring good health, happiness & prosperity to our lives. #HappyUgadi #à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‚_à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥à¤· #à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿,” tweeted P C Mohan.

Moreover, environment minister Prakash Javedkar, cabinet minister Smriti Irani, and various other ministers also wished on the special occasion.

(inputs from ANI)

