PM Modi Extends Greetings On Easter 2023; ‘May It Inspire People To Serve Society'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Easter 2023 and hoped that the special occasion deepens the spirit of harmony in society.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

"Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he added.

Significance of Easter

The religious holiday of Easter will fall on Sunday, April 9 this year. It is celebrated around the globe with fervour and marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter concludes the 'Passion of Christ'. The Passion of Christ refers to a series of religious events, often holidays as well, which begins with Lent, which is a 40-day period of prayer and fasting, beginning on Ash Wednesday and concluding at sundown on Holy Thursday.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, timed to be exactly 3 days after he was crucified. The Easter story is mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible. It narrates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. The resurrection of Jesus is seen as a symbol of hope and new beginnings for Christians.