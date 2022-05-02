PM Modi Extends Greetings On Eid-ul-Fitr; 'may The Occasion Enhance Spirit Of Brotherhood'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi hoped that the auspicious occasion could enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. "May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," he said.

Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed by Muslims across the world between May 1-3, this year. The day marks the conclusion of the 30 days of fasting that the community observes throughout the month of Ramadan.

More about Eid-ul-Fitr

Every year on this day, Muslims gather together at the mosque for a particular salat (Islamic prayer). The dates of the month of Ramadan and Eid are determined on the basis of the Islamic Hijri calendar, which also plays a major role in the selection of the dates for the holy pilgrimage of Hajj. While the commonly followed Gregorian calendar consists of 365 days in non-leap years, the Hijri calendar lasts for around 354 or 355 days. That is the reason, the festival of Eid ul-Fitr in any given year is always marked earlier than the year before, roughly about 10-11 days from the previous year.

In India, this year, the 29th day of Ramadan falls on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Now, if the crescent moon is sighted by Sunday evening then Eid ul Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on May 2. However, if that doesn't happen, then it will be celebrated on May 3, 2022.

PM Modi's message promoting togetherness ahead of Eid also comes against the backdrop of recent communal escalations across in India. Earlier today, the Sufi Khanqah Association wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and warned that the Ram Navami-led violence in North India may be repeated by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in South India at the time of Eid. The Centre has long been considering a ban on the extremist outfit.