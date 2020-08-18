PM Modi Extends Greetings To Afghans, President Ghani On 101st Independence Day

On the eve of Afghanistan's 101st Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to President Ashraf Ghani and his country-folks in a tweet on Tuesday.

PM Modi said India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future and its pursuit "for a just society free from the menace of terrorism".

Although Afghanistan was never part of the British Empire, it gained its independence from Britain after the signing of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty in 1919 – a treaty that granted complete neutral relations between Afghanistan and Britain. Britain had fought three wars to establish its dominance on the subcontinent's north-west flank to secure its Raj in India from Russian aggression and in 1880, won influence over Kabul's foreign and defence policy.

Kabul on Tuesday faced a big terror attack as well as a success against a notorious terror group. Multiple rockets hit the capital city, including near the diplomatic district, which houses several foreign embassies, as per reports. The blasts shook Kabul a day before the independence day.

According to reports, the diplomatic district was immediately placed under lockdown, and staff and workers at the embassies took cover in safe rooms. The casualties are not yet clear and no group has taken responsibility for the basts so far.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Orakzai, the designated “chief judge” of ISIS Khorasan, was killed in a complex operation by Afghan forces, said Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS). The intelligence agency didn’t share the time and location of the major counter-terrorism operation after recently eliminating the Pakistan-origin terrorist.

