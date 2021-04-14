PM Modi Extends Greetings To King Abdullah II On 100th Anniversary Of Jordan's Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday congratulated King Abdullah II and the people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the state. In a video message, the Indian leader expressed his warm wishes while also asserting that Jordan has emerged as a “powerful voice” and “global symbol of moderation” in an important region of the world. He also hailed the leadership of the monarch lauding him for his role in establishing peace in west Asia.

“Jordan is a respected name in the historical and religious heritage of the world. Under the far-sighted leadership of his majesty, King Abdullah, Jordan has achieved sustainable and inclusive growth,” PM said.

Additionally, he also said that Jordan has emerged as a global symbol of modernity, inclusivity and a modern state living in peace with its neighbours. In his video message, PM also recalled the Amman meet of 2004 reiterating the message of tolerance, unity and respect for human dignity. In conclusion, PM asserted that both India and Jordan would continue to partner with an aim to lay the foundation of a “greater future” for all of humankind.

“India and Jordan are united in the belief that moderation and peaceful co-existence were essential for peace and prosperity. The two sides will continue to walk side by side in their joint efforts for a greater future for all humanity,” said PM Modi.

Estranged royal makes public appearance

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his estranged half-brother, former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein made their first public appearance together on Saturday attending a ceremony that marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan. The Jordan King and Hamzah were seen standing with dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan's capital, in visuals and photos released by the Royal Hashemite Court. It, however, remains unclear whether he had voluntarily accompanied the King or was ordered, as King Abdullah II had stated earlier that he continued control over Hamzah's movements, saying the prince was “with his family at his palace, under my care,” sources of Associated Press had revealed.

