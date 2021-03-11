PM Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings To Countrymen; Seek Blessings From Lord Shiva

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the citizens. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" Mahashivratri is an important festival for devotees of Lord Shiva. The day marks a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance". The festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti is celebrated across India to worship Lord Shiva - the "destroyer of evil".

Indian leaders extend Mahashivratri greetings

Besides PM Modi, President of Indian Ramnath Kovind on Thursday morning extended Mahashivratri greetings to the citizens. Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival should be beneficial for the whole of humanity."

Apart from the Prime Minister and the President, many leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many others also wished the countrymen on the occasion.

Mahashivratri literally means "Night of the Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are at the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy. It is also believed that the Shiva principle is most active on this day of the year. It is celebrated marking the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The festival also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the "Tandav", the cosmic dance.