PM Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Prays For Peace And Prosperity Of The Country

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to all the devotees of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri, one of the most prominent festivals of India, is being celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and his many divine forms. On this day, PM Modi prayed for blessings of Bholenath for peace and prosperity in the country.

"Happy Mahashivratri to all of you. May the blessings of Baba Bholenath bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all the countrymen. Om Namah Shivaay!" said PM Modi on Twitter.

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा भोलेनाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य आए। ऊँ नम: शिवाय! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2020

READ | On Maha Shivratri, Odisha Artist Creates Miniature Of 'Shiva Linga' On Pencil Nib

Festival of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the major Hindu festivals, observed annually in honour of Lord Shiva, also known as 'The Great Night of Shiva'. To mark the day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, observe a strict fast and perform various religious activities to please Lord Shiva.

Devotees further believe that pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious day of Shivratri absolves the past sins of a person and blesses them with Moksha or salvation.

READ | Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

Varanasi: Devotees line up to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, on the occasion of #MahaShivRatri. pic.twitter.com/FjzKM51Igw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2020

READ | Significance Of Mahashivratri: Why Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated?

Madhya Pradesh: Prayers offered to Lord Shiva at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the occasion of #MahaShivRatri. pic.twitter.com/OPv7rFhUAZ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. It is said that Maha Shivratri marks the anniversary of the cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva. According to another belief, this is the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

READ | Ram Mandir Trust To Meet PM Modi; Will Invite Him To Lay Foundation Stone In Ayodhya