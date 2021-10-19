PM Modi Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings To All: 'Virtues Of Brotherhood Always Prevail'

The world celebrates Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, an Islamic festival associated with the founder of the religion, Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday, October 19. Joining the celebrations, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Extending his wishes on the occasion, PM Modi said that the Islamic virtues of brotherhood should always prevail.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi wrote, “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!” According to the Gregorian Calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in 2021, lies on October 18 and extends till October 19 evening.

Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind gives Milad-Un-Nabi greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished fellow citizens on the occasion. Posting his wish, the President said that people must take inspiration from the Prophet’s life. He wrote, “Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country.” President Kovind made another tweet in Urdu wishing his compatriots on the occasion.

Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021

Why is Eid-e-Milad celebrated? The day marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Eid-e-Milad refers to the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad dating back to 14 centuries ago in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi ul Awwal in remembrance of the founder of Islam. Although his year of birth cannot be ascertained completely, he is said to have been born in 570 CE.

The day is marked by flag parades in various parts of the world with people singing in praise of the Prophet. Notably, Eid-e-Milad also marks the day of Prophet Muhammad's demise, according to authentic Islamic sources. Several European countries have recognised the celebration of the festival with the declaration of a public holiday. The dates may wavy for different regions as it is observed on the basis of the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

