PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak enters Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against Covid-19."

Prime Minister Modi then said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nation, India is in a controllable situation."

The Prime Minister then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Here is his full address:

Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, review will be taken. He warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions given will be taken back. He then gave 7 task to people in order to fight Coronavirus:

Take care of those who already have health history

Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed

Face mask is essntial

In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH's advisory

To stop the spread of COVID-19, download Aarogya Setu mobile App and follow the guidelines given by Ayush ministry

Try to help the poor as much as possible

Dont layoff employees

Salute the COVID warriors

Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi CM Kejriwal had revealed after a videoconference with the PM that he will extend the lockdown. Many states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have backed Centre's stance on extending the lockdown. Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already extended the lockdown.

PM's meet with state CM's

PM Modi discussed the possibility of an extension of lockdown with all states' CM on Saturday. PM Modi had said in the meeting, "When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home." He said that with public cooperation, the fight against Coronavirus will be stronger. He also rephrased his mantra "Jaan hai to Jahan hai" to — "Jaan Bhi aur Jahan Bhi" — which he said is a future where people care about their health as well prosperity of the nation.

