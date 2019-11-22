PM Modi Extends Wishes To Mulayam Singh Yadav On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday. Calling Mulayam Singh one of the most experienced leaders in the country, PM Modi tweeted, “My very best wishes to Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav on the special occasion of his 80th birthday. He is one of the most experienced leaders in the country and has always been at the forefront of advancing Dr. Lohia's ideas. I wish him a long life and a healthy life.”

Watch: Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's 81st Birthday Celebrations

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को उनके 80वें जन्मदिन के विशेष अवसर पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। वे देश के सबसे अनुभवी नेताओं में से एक हैं और डॉ. लोहिया के विचारों को आगे बढ़ाने में हमेशा अग्रणी रहे हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2019

READ | Yogi Adityanath Meets SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, Greets On Diwali

Besides the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also wished the veteran politician on his birthday. Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Happy birthday to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to Lord Rama for his healthy, long, prosperous and active life."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मैं प्रभु श्री राम से उनके स्वस्थ, सुदीर्घ, समृद्ध एवं सक्रिय जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 22, 2019

READ | Alarm Bells For Opposition: Mulayam Singh Yadav Voted With BJP On UAPA Bill, Went Against SP

Mulayam Singh Yadav currently serves as the member in the lower house of the parliament representing Mainpuri constituency. Earlier he had been a member of parliament between 2014 and 2019 from Azamgarh constituency. He has served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. He has also served as the Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998 in the United Front government.

READ | PM Modi: Aim To Make Evidence-based Policy-making Part Of Governance By 2020