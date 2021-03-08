Last Updated:

PM Modi Extends Women's Day Greetings; Says 'Saluting Our Indomitable #NariShakti'

PM Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day & said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country. Taking to his official handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women's Day." Narendra Modi also said that it is the government's honour to be getting an opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. 

India's leaders extend Women's Day wishes

President of India Ramnath Kovind on Monday also extended his greetings to the women. Taking to Twitter, the President of India said that the women of India are setting new records and achievements in various fields. He further said, "Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men."

Besides PM Modi, President, many leaders including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and many others also extended their Women's Day wishes via Twitter. 

 

