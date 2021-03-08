PM Modi Extends Women's Day Greetings; Says 'Saluting Our Indomitable #NariShakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country. Taking to his official handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women's Day." Narendra Modi also said that it is the government's honour to be getting an opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

India's leaders extend Women's Day wishes

On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2021

President of India Ramnath Kovind on Monday also extended his greetings to the women. Taking to Twitter, the President of India said that the women of India are setting new records and achievements in various fields. He further said, "Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men."

Besides PM Modi, President, many leaders including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and many others also extended their Women's Day wishes via Twitter.

दुनिया के हर क्षेत्र में अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाने वाली महिला शक्ति की महानता, उपलब्धि और योगदान को मेरा नमन एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। #InternationalWomensDay — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2021

प्रदेश की नारी शक्ति की सुरक्षा, सम्मान, स्वावलंबन एवं सर्वांगीण उन्नयन के लिए @UPGovt प्रतिबद्ध है।



उसी क्रम में आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर 'मिशन शक्ति' के द्वितीय चरण का शुभारंभ हो रहा है।



आइए, हम सभी 'मिशन शक्ति' के उद्देश्यों की सफलता हेतु सहभागी बनें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2021

Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace.

Don’t let anyone stop you.#InternationalWomensDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2021

A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality.



Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women! #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/ARVvL00oYb — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2021

