PM Modi Exudes Confidence For The 'bright Future' Of Maharashtra, As BJP-NCP Form Govt

In a surprising turn of events, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, PM Modi congratulated both the leaders.

In a tweet, he exuded confidence that the leaders of BJP and NCP will 'work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.'

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

On Friday night, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that Uddhav Thackeray will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, amid a political deadlock. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the oppurtunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

