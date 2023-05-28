PM Modi 'feels Blessed' As He Meets Adheenams And Accepts Sacred Sengol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 28) met the Adheenams (Priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre ‘Sengol’ to him on the occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building. PM Modi after meeting the priests said he felt blessed to welcome them at his residence. "Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence," PM Modi tweeted.

The Adheenams, who were specially flown to the national capital on May 27 from Tamil Nadu also presented a special gift to PM Modi at his residence. The PM also sought their blessings. Earlier in the day the Adheenams from Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in Delhi.

Adheenams to preside over Puja during the new parliament building inauguration

To conduct the holy puja at the function of the new parliament building inauguration, 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to partake in the ceremony. Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony. With reference to the Sengol installation in the parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday (May 25) that the sacred sceptre 'Sengol' is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

PM Modi addressing the Adheenams at his residence on May 27 after accepting the Sengol said, "It would have been better if after independence this revered Sengol was given an appropriate place. But this Sengol was put on display at Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj as a walking stick," and further added, "Our government has now brought that Sengol out of Anand Bhavan and it is getting its appropriate place in the temple of democracy."

PM Modi expressed happiness the Adheenams will be present on the occasion of the new parliament building and said, "I am delighted that tomorrow at the time of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, all of you are going to personally come there and give blessings."

The task of constructing the new Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour. It witnessed several key construction activities being done off-site as well. Further, the construction also saw the usage of materials sourced from across the country.

