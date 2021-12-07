PM Modi Felicitated For Declaring Janjatiya Gaurav Divas As Tribute To Birsa Munda

PM Modi was honoured on Tuesday at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for proclaiming the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, the birthday of Birsa Munda. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, and S Jaishankar were among those who were present at the meeting at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath.

BJP MPs and the party's national president JP Nadda were also present at the event. The Union Cabinet authorised the declaration of November 15, Birsa Munda's birthday, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' last month.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a museum in Ranchi in honour of famous tribal independence fighter Birsa Munda, also known as Dharti Aaba. Dharti Aaba did not live long, but he wrote a comprehensive history for the country and offered guidance to future generations of Indians, the prime minister had said in a virtual address to a crowd.

In paying tribute, Modi had said he fought against ideologies that sought to obliterate India's tribal society's identity. Modi congratulated state residents and tribal society members before dedicating the Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and Museum to the country. The museum is located in Ranchi's Old Central Jail, where the tribal legend passed away. Munda's statue has been erected at a height of 25 feet.

Know more about Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda was a young freedom fighter and tribal leader whose involvement in the late nineteenth century is remembered as a powerful symbol of opposition to British authority in India. Birsa Munda was born and raised in the tribal area of Bihar and Jharkhand, and his accomplishments are all the more remarkable as he achieved them before the age of 25. On his birth anniversary in 2000, the state of Jharkhand was established in honour of his contribution to the national struggle. Birsa, who was born on November 15, 1875, spent his childhood travelling from village to village with his parents. He was from the Munda tribe, which lived on the Chhotanagpur Plateau. In India, his birthday is commemorated as Birsa Munda Jayanti, which falls on the same day as Jharkhand Foundation Day.

(with inputs from ANI & PTI)