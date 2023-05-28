PM Modi Honours 'Shramjeevis' Who Built New Parliament In Record Two Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the Shramjeevis (workers) who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament building and helped in the development. In the presence of top dignitaries, PM Modi interacted as well as honoured a total of 11 workers who were in charge of different departments during the construction work.

Satyaranjan Das- Incharge of Food of the labours

Ram Murmu- Swachta Bharat Abhiuyan

Ajaz Ahmed- Supervisor

Uranjan Dalai- arranged Tea and water for the labours

Kishanlal- Linear lobby designer

Devlal Suthar- Centrefire ceiling fitting in charge

Anil Kumar Yadav- Sandstone for the walls of Parliament

Subharata Sutradhar- Bamboo flooring

Muzzafar Khan- in charge of the machine on site

Dharmendra- Glass Weilding

Anand Vishwakarma- in charge of the Celings of both the chambers and chairs

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building amid the Vedic mantra chants. He was accompanied by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Adheenam seers for the ceremony. After installing the Sengol, both leaders were seen lighting the candles on the premises.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament began with PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performing pooja. As a sign of respect, the Prime Minister took the blessings of the Adheenam seers and bowed down to the Sengol before taking it for installation.

After the 'Sarv-dharma' prayers, the morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi. At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.