PM Modi Flags COVID Vaccine Wastage, Says 'Can't Give Shield To A Life If Dose Wasted'

As India reports less than 4000 COVID fatalities for the first time in a few weeks, PM Modi on Thursday highlighted the bid to stop COVID vaccine wastage across all states. In a meeting with CMs and DMs of ten states, PM Modi said that wasting even a single dose will deny the chance to 'give a shield to a life'. He also lauded the DMs for their fieldwork and urged them to communicate social distancing and masking guidelines to villages.

PM Modi: 'If dose wasted, can't give shield to a life'

"There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage, " said PM Modi. Highlighting the revised vaccine guidelines, he added, "Even to strategise vaccination drive, we are moving forward with suggestions given by States & other stakeholders. Health Ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines."

Addressing the DMs, PM added, "Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies & solutions, With your fieldwork, your experiences & feedback, we get help to form effective policies. In my experience, if the right message is sent across rural people at the right time, they follow it religiously. But clarity has to be there. Virus mutation is concerning wrt children and young."

Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies & solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences & we need to work together as a country: PM Modi interacts with District officials of 10 states pic.twitter.com/2T5erwCT2U — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

India's 2nd wave

Currently, India is grappling with a second wave of COVID-19, with the infection hitting rural India too. The biggest issue has been the acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution. Meanwhile, India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. Centre has approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. Centre aims to inoculate 100 crore adults by adults as 260 cr doses are estimated to be available.

