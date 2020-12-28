PM Modi Flags Off 100th Kisan Rail, Calls It 'a Big Step Towards Boosting Farmers' Income'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal, through video conferencing, amid the ongoing farmer's agitation in Delhi borders. While PM Modi hailed the addition to the Indian Railways that would assist more than 80% of the farmers as it has scrapped off weight limits on their products to be transported, he also noted that it will increase the strength of the country's cold supply chai and called it a "big change".

The conference was also attended by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who hailed the leadership of PM Modi with Tomar saying, “With the help of Kisan Rail run by the Modi government, farmers are getting access to big cities, their crops are getting new market.”

Starting off by congratulating the Indian farmers, PM Modi said, “The Kisan Rail Service is also a major step towards increasing the income of the farmers of the country. This will bring a big change in the economy related to farming. This will also increase the strength of the country's cold supply chain.”

“More than 80 per cent of the small and marginal farmers of the country have got great power through Kisan Rail. There is no minimum quantum for farmers. A farmer can also send a parcel of 50-100 kg,” he added.

Kisan Rail has 'cold storage'

Further cataloguing the benefits of the Kisan Rail, PM Modi mentioned that is it also a transportable “cold fridge” that would ensure the products that are more vulnerable to temperature change and are usually expensive, remain safe. He noted that custard apples, grapes among other fruits are also included in the train that was flagged off by him on Monday and will reach its destination within a few minutes.

Therefore, it has elevated the farmers’ ability to transport their products as Kisan rail even makes stops at major stops along the way with charges being significantly less than that of what farmers give to transport products via trucks. PM Modi also said that the latest measure of the government shows their commitment to “serve the farmers”.

“This work shows our commitment to serving the farmers. But it is also proof of how fast our farmers are ready for new possibilities. Farmers can sell their crops in other states as well, in which farmers rail and agriculture flight have a big role,” said PM Modi.

He added, “There is also cold storage moving in the farmer rail. That is, it has fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, that is, the perishable things are reaching from one place to another with complete security."

PM Modi on enhancing India's agricultural sector

PM Modi also informed about similar projects being planned in the government and said, "About 6 and a half thousand such projects have been approved under Mega Food Parks, Cold Chain Infrastructure, Agro Processing Cluster under PM Krishi Sampada Yojana.10 thousand crores has been sanctioned for micro food processing industries under self-sufficient campaign package."

"Experts related to agriculture and worldwide experiences and new technology are being incorporated into Indian agriculture. Be it storage-linked infrastructure or processing industries associated with value addition in farming products, these are our government's priority," he said.

