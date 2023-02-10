PM Modi Flags Off 2 Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai; 'Magnificent Picture Of Modern India'

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday, February 10 in the presence of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.



The two Vande Bharat Express trains were flagged off by the Prime Minister on their inaugural run from Mumbai to Solapur and from Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi. With these two trains in the fleet, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains running across the country went up to 10.

Two Vande Bharat trains launched in one day

During the inaugural event, PM Modi said, "For the first time two Vande Bharat trains launched. They will connect financial centres like Mumbai and Pune to centres of our devotion. It will benefit college-going and office-going people, farmers and devotees."



The Prime Minister added, "Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed and scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. Ten trains have been launched till now."

Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains launched: PM flags-off Mumbai-Solapur & Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

"There was a time when MPs used to write letters for arrangements for trains to stop at stations in their areas, for a 1-2 minute stoppage. Now, when the MPs meet, they demand a Vande Bharat in their area. This is the craze of Vande Bharat trains today," the Prime Minister said.

He was also seen interacting with school students onboard a Vande Bharat train.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school children and hears a girl sing, on Vande Bharat Express.



He flagged off Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express in Mumbai

The Central Railways has shared the time table of both the trains. Reportedly, the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi will start from Mumbai at 6.20 am and will arrive at 11.40 am at Sainagar Shirdi station. Later, the train will again start at 5.25 pm in the evening from Sainagar Shirdi and will reach Mumbai at 10.50 pm. On the other hand, the Vande Bharat train from Mumbai to Solapur will start at 4.05 pm from Mumbai and will arrive at 10.40 pm at Solapur Station. Further, the train will start the next morning at 6.05 am from Solapur and will arrive in Mumbai at 12.35 pm.

Here's the schedule for regular run of the new Vande Bharat Express.

Here's the schedule for regular run of the new Vande Bharat Express.

CSMT Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi VB Exp. will run daily except Tue. and CSMT Mumbai - Solapur VB Exp. will run daily except Wed. ex. CSMT & except Thu. ex. Solapur.

Expressing happiness at the flagging off event, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said to the news agency ANI, "A gift of two Vande Bharat together, that too from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Work has begun to make this an international level terminus."

A gift of 2 Vande Bharat together, that too from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Work has begun to make this an int'l level terminus: Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw at flagging off of inaugural run of Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Earlier, the Railway Minister thanked PM Modi for two new Vande Bharat Trains starting on Friday. He said, "Thanks to PM Modi for giving a gift to the residents of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba and Trimbakeshwar."



Notably, Mumbai-Solapur train, the ninth Vande Bharat train launched connecting the country's commercial capital to the City of Textiles and Hutatmas in Maharashtra will ensure faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and Alandi near Pune.



The existing superfast train takes 7 hours 55 minutes to cover the distance, while Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 25 minutes of travel time.



The 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.



The Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, Semi-High Speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing a much faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for railway passengers.