PM Modi Flags Off Completed Section Of Kanpur Metro Project; Takes A Ride With CM Yogi

Inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a ride of Kanpur metro in the city. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other government officials at the occasion while he went on a ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Apart from that, he was also seen taking a review of the metro project before inaugurating the 9-km long completed section of the 11,000 crore metro project which has been constructed from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The entire stretch of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km. Constructed with an aim towards improving urban mobility, the Kanpur metro rail project is also said to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Notably, the construction work of the Kanpur metro commenced on November 15, 2019, by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the trial run took place on the 9-kilometers stretch in November 2021 which is less than 2 years.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Bina-Panki Pipeline Project in the day. As per the PMO, the 356-km long pipeline project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tons per annum and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crores.

PM Modi at IIT Kanpur

Before inaugurating the Kanpur metro project, the Prime Minister also participated in the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur and addressed the students present at the occasion. Lauding the students and the contribution of IIT Kanpur towards the technological development of the country, PM Modi in an encouraging tone motivated the students to proceed on a confident and challenging journey towards development and success.

