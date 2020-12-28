PM Modi Flags Off India's First-ever Driverless Train For Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Monday inaugurated India's first driverless metro operations on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Magenta Line (Janakpuri- West Botanical Garden). While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister informed that this indigenously developed driverless metro will operate on a 37 km-long route of Magenta Line. Pointing towards the rapid development of Metro across the country, PM Modi said that in the year 2014, only 5 cities in India had a metro network, which was spread across 248 km only, but now 18 cities across the country have a metro network of more than 700 km.

PM Modi said, "In order to ensure speedy development and urbanisation of India, we aim to expand the metro network to 1700 km across 25 cities by the year 2025."

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.https://t.co/LXDhCsgJhJ — BJP (@BJP4India) December 28, 2020

PM Modi: 'Consider urbanization as an opportunity'

Speaking about the all-new driverless metro, PM Modi said that it is not only a comfortable mode of transport for people, but it also helps to reduce pollution and decrease traffic on the roads. He also mentioned that the metro helps to reduce the carbon footprint as well. "This driverless metro is not only convenient but is much safer, faster and better than the existing metros which are operated by the drivers," PM Modi added.

Hitting out at the opposition for holding back India's development for many years, Prime Minister Modi said, "We didn't take urbanisation as a challenge, but as an opportunity. There was no policy associated with metro railways in our country. Our govt formulated a specific policy related to metro and implemented it with four-pronged vision."

He said that the BJP government did not focus on advertising themselves, but instead worked dedicatedly towards the development of the country. "Inauguration of driverless metro operation in India is an example of government's dedication and concern towards the country and its people,'' PM Modi added.

Asserting that every city is different because it has its own goals, challenges and needs, Narendra Modi said that the government is working towards getting metro rail connectivity in every part of the country. He said, "The government has been focussing on expanding metro rail connectivity across different cities in the country. Keeping in mind the fact that every city is different, the experts have been working towards customized metro rail plans."

"RRTS metro system will reduce the time of Delhi-Meerut commute by at least an hour. Metro Lite is being implemented in cities with lighter metro-using population at just 40% cost of original metro development costs. Metro Neo is being developed in cities with even fewer metro-using population and uses just 25% of the original cost. Cities with major waterbodies will now have water metro as well" said PM Modi.

Asserting that indigenously built driverless metro is a boost to his vision of 'Aatmanirbharat Bharat Mission', PM Modi said that the government has taken many steps for the interest of the citizens of the country. These few steps taken by the government include One Nation- One FAStag, One Nation- One one Tax, One Nation- One gas grid, One Nation- One Health Insurance, etc," said the Prime Minister. He also mentioned that the Central Government is working towards speedy development of the country so that every small and big city becomes the centre of the country's economy.

