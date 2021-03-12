Last Updated:

PM Modi Flags Off 'Padyatra' From Sabarmati; Inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Program

PM Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram. PM also inaugurated several activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Written By
Srishti Goel
PM Modi flags off  ‘Padyatra’
1/6
ANI/Twitter

PM Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Padyatra’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

PM at Sabarmati Ashram
2/6
BJP/Twitter

During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also addressed the gathering at the prestigious Ashram. 

Padyatra
3/6
ANI/Twitter

81 marchers undertake 'Padyatra', a journey of 241 miles, from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, which will end on 5th April, lasting for 25 days. 

PM Modi
4/6
BJP/Twitter

From Sabarmati Ashram, Gandhiji directed all of the main activities of independence and social upliftment. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
5/6
BJP/Twitter

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present on the occasion. He accompanied PM Modi at the Sabarmati Ashram and at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India@75
6/6
PIB/Twitter

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated activities including film, song, website, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator, which are planned under the theme India@75.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai

In Pics | Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai