PM Modi Flags Off 'Padyatra' From Sabarmati; Inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Program

PM Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Padyatra’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also addressed the gathering at the prestigious Ashram.
81 marchers undertake 'Padyatra', a journey of 241 miles, from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, which will end on 5th April, lasting for 25 days.
From Sabarmati Ashram, Gandhiji directed all of the main activities of independence and social upliftment.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present on the occasion. He accompanied PM Modi at the Sabarmati Ashram and at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.