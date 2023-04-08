PM Modi Flags Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat, Lays Foundation Stone For AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana today, flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train on this route will be the 12th unit of the locomotive.

Along with this, The PM also laid the cornerstone for the renovation of the Secunderabad Railway Station.

KCR once again skips PM’s official programmes

It is pertinent to note that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again skipped receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet airport and did not attend the Prime Minister’s official programmes in the state.

A message inviting KCR to take part in the Prime Minister's programmes was issued to the Chief Minister's Office. However, the Chief Minister instructed BRS' minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport today in his absence.

The specifications of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will stop at the stations of Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore during its 660-kilometre journey between the two cities. However, the first train will travel a different route, passing through the stations at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express fare?

Like earlier Vande Bharat Express trains, the train is intended to run between the two cities six days a week. The Indian Railways have not yet made the fare structure available to the public.

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS)

At Secunderabad, the Prime Minister flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin city region. The MMTS service will provide commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option.

Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line project

During the Programme, the Prime Minister also dedicated the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project to the nation. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

Redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, for Rs 720 crore, will involve a major makeover.

The foundation stone for National Highway projects and AIIMS Bibinagar

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.