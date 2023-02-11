Energetic Rhythm Of Dhol Tasha Witness Arrival Of Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi Tweets

Dhol tasha's energetic beats can be heard as the Vande Bharat Express pulls into the Pune Station on February 11.

Retweeting the video Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Pune surely knows how to welcome in style!.”

The Vande Bharat Trains

Two Vande Bharat trains, one between Mumbai and Solapur and the other between Mumbai and Shirdi, were launched by the prime minister on Friday, February 10. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for Union Railways, Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, all attended the inauguration ceremony in Mumbai.

“For the 1st time, 2 Vande Bharat trains launched. They'll connect financial centres like Mumbai & Pune to centres of our devotion. It'll benefit college-going & office-going people, farmers & devotees”, the prime minister said.

“Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains launched”, he added.

“A few people say what Maharashtra gets in the budget. But they didn't read. As Railway Minister and Deputy CM said, Maharashtra had never received ₹13,500 cr for the railway. For the first time this amount has been allocated for railways in the state”, the Chief Minister Shinde said in the event.