PM Modi Flags Off South's 1st Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan In B'luru

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off South India's first Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan in Bengaluru.

In a bid to boost rail connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. 

The semi-high-speed train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country and the first in South India. It is expected to enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/hour. If run at full capacity, it can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just 3 hours. 

PM Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train

The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train. Under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways, the train is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department. "It will fulfill the dream of numerous travelers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," said the South Western Railway.

Notably, the train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

It is pertinent to note that Karnataka is the first state to inaugurate the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki and Kanaka Dasa

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He also paid homage to Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

Kanaka Dasa, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today, is a renowned name in the field of 'Kirtanas' and 'Ugabhoga' - Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language. Notably, every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Kanaka Jayanti' in the state, and a regional public holiday is observed.

Both Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki are highly revered in the state, especially by Kuruba and Valmiki (ST) communities respectively.

