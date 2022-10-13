PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express From Una In Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

The train will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi.

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Earlier, the prime minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival at Pekhubela Helipad in Una.

The prime minister will later address two public meetings in Una and Chamba districts after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of the poll-bound state. This is the prime minister's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India