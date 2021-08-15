In a veiled warning to Pakistan and China on Independence Day, PM Modi asserted that India will not cow down to the threat of terrorism and expansionism. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM stressed that the country has also demonstrated its military might as evident from the 2016 surgical strike and the airstrike inside Pakistan in 2019 after the Balakot terror attack. He stressed that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces. This also assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

PM Modi remarked, "The surgical strike and air strike have sent across a message to the country's enemies of new India's strength. This shows that India is changing. India can change. India doesn't hesitate in taking tough decisions. After the second world war, the international relations has undergone a change. New world order is possible after COVID-19."

"During the COVID-19 period, the world has seen India's efforts and applauded them. Today, the world is looking at India from a new perspective. This perspective has two important aspects- terrorism and expansionism. India is fighting against both these challenges and is giving a befitting reply. The defences forces will have to alert so that India discharges its responsibilities," he added.

#LIVE | India is facing the menace of terrorism and expansionist policies. I assure the country, we will leave no stone unturned to strengthen our Armed Forces: PM @narendramodi



PM Modi weighs in on partition

During his speech, he also explained the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While announcing that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Describing partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century, he opined that this announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

The PM noted, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."