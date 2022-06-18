PM Modi Fondly Remembers His Father In Blog Post; 'His Footsteps Would Tell Neighbours...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, sought his mother's blessings and spent time with her on her 100th birthday. Later, he penned a heartfelt note for his mother, Heeraben Modi, and recalled several cherished memories of his life with his mother, father, and family.

In the emotional blogpost, PM Modi paid tribute to all mothers and spoke about his mother's selfless life and sacrifices. He also recalled some of his memories with his father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, with whom he got very less time to spend with.

Expressing his happiness on his mother's 100th birthday, PM Modi noted that his father would have also celebrated his 100th birthday, last week, if he was alive today, adding that the year 2022 would have been a special year for him.

'My father used to leave for work at four in the morning': PM Modi

Remembering how his father used to dedicate his life to the family, PM Modi noted how he once made a 'machaan' (a high platform) from bamboo sticks and wooden planks to help his mother cook food easily and would diligently carry out the responsibilities of the entire family.

Saying that his parents had divided their responsibilities equally, the Prime Minister said, "My father used to leave for work at four in the morning. His footsteps would tell the neighbours that it is 4 AM and Damodar Kaka is leaving for work. Another daily ritual was to pray at the local temple before opening his little tea shop."

He added that his mother, Heeraben Modi, also used to wake up with his father early in the morning and would complete her daily chores.

PM Modi shared an incident which displayed his mother's affection and presence of mind and his father's swift action. The incident, the Prime Minister recalled, happened at the Narmada ghat where he and his family had gone to perform a puja on his father's wish. The family soon became tired due to the extreme heat, walking, and hunger.

"Mother noticed our discomfort immediately and asked my father to stop and rest for a while. She also asked him to go and buy jaggery from somewhere nearby. He went running and managed to get it. The jaggery and water gave us instant energy, and we started walking again. Going for puja in that debilitating heat, Mother’s alertness, and my father swiftly bringing jaggery, I distinctly remember each of those moments," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also spoke about the time when he decided to leave home and further visit the Ramkrishna Mission Mutt. He said that his father was extremely disheartened, and in irritation, had said, “As you wish”

Later, on the insistence of his mother, PM Modi's father showed his horoscope to an astrologer who remarked, “His path is different. He will go only on the path the Almighty has chosen for him.” Following this, PM Modi revealed that his father came to terms with his decision and allowed him to leave with his blessings.

PM Modi's father, who used to run a small tea shop in Gujarat, died in the year 1989.

(Image: PTI)